Sixth formers from Sir Christopher Hatton School, Wellingborough, all got glammed up for their big night at the Pemberton Centre in Rushden.

1. Sir Christopher Hatton prom, 2008 Sir Christopher Hatton prom, 2008 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Sir Christopher Hatton prom, 2008 Jake Hill revs in jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Sir Christopher Hatton prom, 2008 Yasmin Parke, Mason Roberts, Kim Rossiter, Chris Mann, Becky Sanders, James Howes and Hannah Tye jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Sir Christopher Hatton prom, 2008 Bradley Cameron jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more