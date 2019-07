Sixth formers at Manor School, Raunds, The Ferrers Specialist Arts College, Huxlow Science College in Irthlingborough and Rushden Community College all got glammed up for their big night at Nene Park, the then home of Rushden & Diamonds FC.

1. East Northants College prom, 2007 Nathan Lovell and Amy Lee jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. East Northants College prom, 2007 Erin Ardis and Ian Bishop jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. East Northants College prom, 2007 Robert Coulthord and Jenny Saders jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. East Northants College prom, 2007 Julia Blyth and Dan Fall jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more