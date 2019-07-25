Proms from the past: Corby Community College, 2007

Take a trip back to 2007 for Corby Community College's leavers' prom.

The big night took place at Hotel Elizabeth in Rockingham Road. Have a look through our gallery to see if you can see yourself or anyone you know!

Corby Community College prom, 2007 Chris Colwell, Kelsie Anderson, Ricky Girvan, Sarah-Jane McTaggart, Rebecca McTaggart and Lee Williams

Corby Community College prom, 2007 Kelsie Anderson, Sophie Phillips, Louise Sombach, Charlie Curtis and Danielle McOnie

Corby Community College prom, 2007 Laura Lewis and Andrew Rhoden

Corby Community College prom, 2007 Holly Minton and Kirstine Lawman

