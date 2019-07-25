Proms from the past: Corby Community College, 2007
Take a trip back to 2007 for Corby Community College's leavers' prom.
The big night took place at Hotel Elizabeth in Rockingham Road. Have a look through our gallery to see if you can see yourself or anyone you know!
1. Corby Community College prom, 2007
Chris Colwell, Kelsie Anderson, Ricky Girvan, Sarah-Jane McTaggart, Rebecca McTaggart and Lee Williams
2. Corby Community College prom, 2007
Kelsie Anderson, Sophie Phillips, Louise Sombach, Charlie Curtis and Danielle McOnie
3. Corby Community College prom, 2007
Laura Lewis and Andrew Rhoden
4. Corby Community College prom, 2007
Holly Minton and Kirstine Lawman
