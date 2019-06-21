Preparations under way for Gretton Flower Festival

St James Church in Gretton will stage its annual summer flower festival next weekend.

This year, the floral displays are on a theme of ‘Pleasures and Pastimes’.

The festival opens on Friday, June 28, at 2pm until 5pm with an early opportunity to view the flowers.

On Saturday, June 29, the church is open from 10am to 5pm and opening at midday various stalls and refreshments from the Vintage Cafe and lunches served in the Old School Garden.

From 10am on the Village Green will be a scarecrow competition showcasing the creative talents of residents with judging and prizes awarded at 4pm.

On Sunday, June 30, the church opens from 10am to 5pm with stalls, lunches and teas served from midday.

Gretton Silver Band will play on the village green at 3pm.

The weekend comes to a close with Songs Of Praise at 6.30pm which also coincides with the final service for the Rev Sian Reading, who is leaving the benefice after almost 14 years.

All proceeds from St James Church Flower Festival will go to the on-going Restoration of the 12th century grade I listed building.

For more information call 01536 770486 or 770784.