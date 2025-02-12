Power cut to Kettering homes and businesses after 'underground fire' reported

Scores of properties have been left without power after ‘smoke’ was seen rising from a town centre pavement.

Concerned members of the public raised the alarm today when after they saw smoke coming from the ground in Montagu Street.

The area was cordoned off and workers from National Grid made the area safe.

Postcodes currently affected are NN16 8JH, NN16 8RU, NN16 8RX, NN16 8XG – Newland Street, Eden Street and Montagu Street.

Kettering Montagu Street workers excavate where a faulty cable caused 'smoke' to rise from the pavement

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire under the ground on Montagu Street, Kettering this morning (February 12) “On arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the pavement on Montagu Street and quickly worked alongside National Grid staff to make the area safe. “Some parts of Montagu Street and Newland Street are currently affected by a power cut.

“All crews have now left the scene, and the incident has been left in the hands of National Grid.”

Workers on the site told the Northants Telegraph the smoke had been steam caused by a faulty mains cable where a street light joint had been. Heat had caused water to turn to steam and through a crack in the pavement. The steam stopped after power was shut off.

National Grid warned customers of the power cut just before 10.30am this morning affecting 51 properties – mostly shops.

A spokesman said: “Our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”

The estimated restoration time is 5pm today (Wednesday, February 12).