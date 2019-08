Figaro's takeaway pizza shop in Corby has applied to extend the opening hours of its first-floor cafe.

The shop in George Street has applied to Corby Council to be able to keep its cafe open until 3am every day of the week.

In a planning statement, applicant Hamid Baradar says: "Figaro's Pizza is a brand that has been in Corby for a very long time. To stay competitive in the ever changing Corby area we must extend the opening times for our customers."