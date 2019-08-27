Popular craft fair returns to Cranford

Kettering Operatic Society is gearing up for its annual craft and gift fair in Cranford this weekend.

It will be held in the grounds of Cranford Hall from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, August 31 and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 1.

Along with a variety of crafts, there will be live music and refreshments, including lunches and cream teas.

Admission is £3.50, £3 for concessions or £10 for a family ticket.

Any craft workers who are interested in attending should contact kosmtc.events@gmail.com.

Those attending are reminded that Cranford Road is closed due to road works - the village can be accessed from Junction 11 of the A14 or via Grafton Road.