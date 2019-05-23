Popular Corby pub to open its doors once more

A Corby pub will open again just six weeks after it suddenly closed.

The White Hart in the town’s Old Village shut with immediate effect on April 11, to the dismay of drinkers.

But tomorrow evening (Friday) it will open once more after a new landlord, Paul Falzon, stepped in and took on the lease.

Paul, who also runs The Olde Three Cocks in Brigstock and The Wheatsheaf in Dallington in Northampton, can’t wait to get going.

He said: “We are all really excited.

“This will be a family fun pub that’s open for everyone where people can come and eat a proper dinner and chill.”

The watering hole is undergoing a last-minute £27,000 refurbishment ahead of its opening with the old magnolia decor replaced with a modern grey and a new bar and new kitchen in place. Bouncy castles will be in the garden at weekends with live sport shown on screens.

After opening the bar tomorrow food will be served from May 31 with pub classics as well as pasta, fish dishes and Paul’s signature paellas on the menu, with a carvery on offer on Sundays.

And at their official opening party on June 7 they will serve three giant 5ft wide paellas - one chicken, one seafood and one vegetable - with paellas half price.

All profits from the giant paellas will go to Cransley Hospice.

Paul grew up in Malta but became accustomed to the ways of British pub-goers from a young age.

His grandad ran a pub on the island, popular with Brits, and his mum looked after 300 apartments for those based in the RAF there.

Paul has spent his whole life in pubs, starting in the kitchen at the age of 13 before getting behind the bar when he turned 16.

He moved to the UK in 2011 and moved to Brigstock in 2016, now running three pubs.

He said: “I just love it, I love pleasing customers.

“This is my life. It’s a joy for me.”

The High Street pub had a reputation for being at the centre of the live music scene and Paul said they will continue to host live music, soloists and DJs.

When the pub closed in April no reason was given for its closure but previous landlord Chris Glackin had previously told the Northants Telegraph he had been driven to the brink by nearby bridge works which faced delay after delay, claiming it cost him £47,000.

Paul said: “When I saw the pub had closed I thought it was a real shame.

“I had to give it a go with some new ideas.”

The venue is owned by pub group Ei Publican Partnerships, who own several pubs in the county.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We are delighted to confirm that The White Hart, Corby, will be re-opening this weekend with an experienced, local operator, along with a fresh offer focusing on great food and a friendly environment for all.

“We look forward to welcoming guests old and new to the pub.”