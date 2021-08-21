Police urge people to hand knives in 'directly' to them ahead of Wellingborough march against knife crime

Police are urging people to hand knives in directly to the police ahead of a march against knife crime that is taking place in Wellingborough today.

Response and Local Policing Chief Inspector for the Northamptonshire North area, Gan Thayanithy, said: "The event organisers have worked really positively with our officers and local authority staff with regard to their plans, and we will continue to work with them throughout the event to ensure public safety and minimise disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DCI Gan Thayanithi at the planning meeting for the march at Glamis Hall on Thursday, August 19. Credit: Alison Bagley

"We have been made aware that a number of knives have been handed in to the organisers of the event who have subsequently handed them into the police.

"It's really encouraging to see members of the community are doing all they can to get knives off our streets, however, we would urge people to dispose such items safely and securely by handing them directly to the police.

"You can do this by wrapping them up safely and taking them to your local police station. Alternatively, you can contact us on 101 or online to arrange for them to be collected.

"We welcome this opportunity for longer term work with local residents in taking knives off the streets. We will all be safer and much more successful by working together."

Neighbourhood police will be attending the protest to provide a "reassuring presence" to those involved in the march and the wider community and to be on hand to anyone who may attempt to cause any disruption.