Police step up appeals over missing 14-year-old Wellingborough girl

Police have ramped up pleas for people to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old Wellingborough girl.

Schoolgirl Destiny Garvie Roberts was last seen in the town centre, carrying a gray handbag at 3.45pm last Friday (July 23).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire's missing persons team said: "Destiny was grey zip-up tracksuit top with a black top underneath when she was last seen. She also had on burgundy adidas bottoms and grey Nike trainers.

Destiny Roberts, aged 14, has not been seen since Friday