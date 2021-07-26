Police step up appeals over missing 14-year-old Wellingborough girl
Schoolgirl Destiny was last seen in town centre on Friday
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:19 am
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:20 am
Police have ramped up pleas for people to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old Wellingborough girl.
Schoolgirl Destiny Garvie Roberts was last seen in the town centre, carrying a gray handbag at 3.45pm last Friday (July 23).
A spokesman for Northamptonshire's missing persons team said: "Destiny was grey zip-up tracksuit top with a black top underneath when she was last seen. She also had on burgundy adidas bottoms and grey Nike trainers.
"If you have seen Destiny or know where she could be, please call 101 using ref MPW1/2265/21."