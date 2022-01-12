Police sound winter warning for drivers after three crashes in Kettering area in less than three hours
Beware frost and low sun plea from traffic officers
Police are warning drivers to be careful driving in winter sunshine after a spate of crashes on roads around Kettering on Wednesday (January 12).
Officers from the Northamptonshire Road Crime Team reported attending three smashes in under three hours.
A spokesman tweeted: "Please drive to the conditions and be aware of the frost and low sun."
All three incidents today turned out to be minor with no injuries reported:
■ Police and fire crews helped a woman whose Ford Focus left the carriageway and got stuck in bushes next to the A14 westbound, near Woodford, at 6.18am.
■ A red Hyundai was involved in a collision with a crossing outside a restaurant in Kettering Road, Burton Latimer, at 9.05am.
■ Four minutes later a car was in a collision with parked vehicles in in Broadway, at the junction of London Road, Kettering.