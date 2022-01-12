Police are warning drivers to be careful driving in winter sunshine after a spate of crashes on roads around Kettering on Wednesday (January 12).

Officers from the Northamptonshire Road Crime Team reported attending three smashes in under three hours.

A spokesman tweeted: "Please drive to the conditions and be aware of the frost and low sun."

RTC

All three incidents today turned out to be minor with no injuries reported:

■ Police and fire crews helped a woman whose Ford Focus left the carriageway and got stuck in bushes next to the A14 westbound, near Woodford, at 6.18am.

■ A red Hyundai was involved in a collision with a crossing outside a restaurant in Kettering Road, Burton Latimer, at 9.05am.