Police officers 'miracle' escape from crash that closed A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough

Clean-up operation under way following Thursday's crash involving a police car on the A45

Two police officers had a 'miracle' escape after their car was involved in a crash that closed the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough on Thursday morning (November 18).

Eye witnesses reported the marked vehicle appeared to have been involved in a collision with a lorry close to the Esso garage near Earls Barton at just after 10am.

One eye-witness said: "It was horrific. How the police officers got out was a miracle."

Another said: "They had sirens on but one minute they were driving and the next minute they’re in between two lorries and spinning all over the place.

"The complete front end of the car was crushed with them in it. I don’t know how the passenger officer got out, I really don’t."

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed two of its officers were taken to hospital, but added: "We believe that was mainly precautionary and their injuries are not believed to be serious."

Chief Constable Nick Adderley later tweeted the two officers were "battered and bruised but otherwise OK."

The eastbound carriageway was closed for around three hours while recovery and clean-up was carried out but reopened at around 2pm.