Police hunt man with links to Corby area

A man with links to the Corby area is being hunted by Northamptonshire Police.

Dean Murray, 28, is being sought in connection with three domestic-related incidents.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We are appealing for information regarding the location of Dean Murray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to talk to Dean Murray, 28, who has links to the Corby area

“Officers would like to speak to Murray in connection with three domestic-related incidents which took place on March 21 this year.”