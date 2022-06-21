Police hunt man with links to Corby area

By Alison Bagley
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 12:04 pm

A man with links to the Corby area is being hunted by Northamptonshire Police.

Dean Murray, 28, is being sought in connection with three domestic-related incidents.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We are appealing for information regarding the location of Dean Murray.

“Officers would like to speak to Murray in connection with three domestic-related incidents which took place on March 21 this year.”

Anyone who sees Murray, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.