Police hunt man with links to Corby area

A man with links to the Corby area is being hunted by Northamptonshire Police.
Dean Murray, 28, is being sought in connection with three domestic-related incidents.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We are appealing for information regarding the location of Dean Murray.
“Officers would like to speak to Murray in connection with three domestic-related incidents which took place on March 21 this year.”
Anyone who sees Murray, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.