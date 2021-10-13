Police hunt male in mid-30s following two reports of indecent exposure in Northampton
Officers believe same man was behind both early-morning incidents near Tesco and in Hunsbury park
Detectives are hunting a man in his mid-30s they believe was responsible for two reports of indecent exposure in Northampton last week.
The first call came following an incident in an underpass near the Tesco supermarket at Mereway on Thursday (October 7) when a man from a wooded area and exposed himself to a girl walking past.
Less than 90 minutes later, a second report was received from a dog walker who claimed to have seen a man sitting in woodland in Hunsbury Hill country park smoking cannabis while exposing himself.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The suspect in both incidents is believed to be the same male, who is described as a black man in his mid-30s, 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in tall and of muscular build with prominent calf muscles.
"He was wearing a black jacket and dark blue or brown shorts."
Anyone with information is urged to call 101 using incident number 21000583478.