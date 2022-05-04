Police appeal to help find missing schoolboy last seen in village near Northampton five days ago

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned about a missing 15-year-old who was been missing for five days.

The boy, named only as Lee, vanished after he was seen in the Moulton area at 3am on Friday (April 29). He often frequents Northampton town centre.

Officers say Lee is 5ft 9in and slim with short brown hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike Air Force trainers.

Police say 15-year-old Lee has been missing since Friday. Photo: Northamptonshire Police