Police appeal for help after 15-year-old schoolgirl goes missing from Corby
Teenager Austeja was last seen on Saturday morning
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 12:28 pm
Police are appealing for public help in an attempt to find a 15-year-old Corby schoolgirl missing for more than 24 hours.
The teenager, named only as Austeja, was last seen on Saturday morning (January 29).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Austeja was last seen at approximately 10am, earing a black zipped jacket, black jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers
"She slim with long black hair. If anyone has any information where Austeja may be or has seen him please call 101 using reference MPC1/306/22.