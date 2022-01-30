Police appeal for help after 15-year-old schoolgirl goes missing from Corby

Police are appealing for public help in an attempt to find a 15-year-old Corby schoolgirl missing for more than 24 hours.

The teenager, named only as Austeja, was last seen on Saturday morning (January 29).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Austeja was last seen at approximately 10am, earing a black zipped jacket, black jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers

Police say Austeja was last seen in Corby at around 10am on Saturday