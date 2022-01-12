Police and health chiefs sound alert as Northamptonshire braces for five-day cold snap

Police and health chiefs have issued cold-weather warnings as experts forecast FIVE DAYS of sub-zero temperatures in Northamptonshire.

The Met Office says the Arctic blast will kick in from 6pm on Thursday (January 13) and continue until at least Monday.

Traffic officers reported a spate of early-morning collisions while UK Health Security Agency officials are begging people to look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather.

After attending three crashes in the Kettering area all before 9am on Wednesday (January 12), a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police tweeted: "Please drive to the conditions and be aware of the frost and low sun."

Northamptonshire Highways gritters will be treating roads from 6pm tonight as surface temperatures are likely to hit minus 4.2°C.

Northamptonshire councils have already activated their own protocols to offer rough sleepers beds for the night but UKHSA warns those at home may also need help.

Agostinho Sousa, a UKHSA consultant in Public Health Medicine, warned: "It’s important to remember to check on those who are more vulnerable, such as elderly or frail friends and family — especially if they live alone or with a serious illness.

"Remind those most vulnerable to heat their home to at least 18 Celsius, 64.4 Fahrenheit, particularly if they have reduced mobility, are 65 and over, or have a health condition.

"If they need to go outside, it’s important for them to wear shoes with a good grip."

Met Office forecasts are predicting overnight temperatures down to minus 1°C overnight but warn it will feel much colder.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: "Temperatures in central England are expected to trend downwards from Thursday with overnight minimum temperatures possibly getting to minus 4°C in some rural areas.

"This will result in some harsh frosts and possible freezing fog in some places."

For people struggling to afford heating bills, Simple Energy Advice provides free advice on energy efficiency and national grants that are available to help keep you warm this winter.