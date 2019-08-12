Podington Garden Centre gets a re-vamp

A new cafe and indoor play area are all part of improvements being carried out at Podington Garden Centre.

Work is under way to create a larger store, a 140-seater cafe and a new garden tots play area suitable for babies and toddlers.

It comes after it was bought by value garden centre group, Cherry Lane, with 40 members of existing staff being kept on.

The company has promised some big changes over the coming weeks, including an extension for a wider variety of tress, seeds and shrubs.

The garden centre will remain open during the improvement works, which are expected to be completed by the end of September

Nick Rubins, chief executive of the QD Group which owns Cherry Lane, said: “We apologise for any disruption while we make these changes but we are confident it will be worth it. Our aim is simple, to sell high quality items at the lowest possible price, so that there’s always excellent offers and spectacular deals to be discovered.

"As a family-run business, we are also keen to make the centre even more family orientated with additions like the new cafe and indoor soft play area. We are also looking forward to organising lots of fun events and providing some great seasonal offerings including our famous Christmas department with Santa’s grotto.”