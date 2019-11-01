Plans to open arson-hit Rushden bar as restaurant

A Rushden bar left with significant damage after an arson attack could re-open as a restaurant.

The old Fate club in High Street, which was The Feathers pub for many years, caught fire in May last year with the blaze destroying the roof and causing damage to the inside of the building.

It was last in use in January 2018 and has sat vacant but could re-open under new plans for the venue.

London-based Kilburn Investments Ltd want to turn it into a restaurant and bar on the ground floor with a new lower ground floor for extra space.

Under the plan the first floor will be extended at the rear with a roof extension and sub-divided to create eight self-contained flats.

A planning statement said: "Unfortunately since the site was purchased by the applicant and the pre-application discussions commenced there has been an arson attack which has resulted in significant fire damage to the building.

"In particular, as a result of this, the entire roof was lost leaving much of the internal fabric open to the elements.

"Whilst the front elevation has been shored up by temporary scaffolding it is important to the future of the building, and the contribution it makes to the conservation area, that a viable development is approved so it can be implemented without delay."

At this point there is no known future occupier of the restaurant and bar.

Plans say it will have 17 car parking spaces and will open from 9am to midnight each day, creating eight full-time jobs.

- A 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the arson attack last year was given a youth caution