Plans to renovate a Grade II-listed village pub and return it to the heart of the community have been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council.

The Listed Building Consent application is the latest step to return The George in Ashley to a working pub – achieved after many years of campaigning.

Bought by Ashley Parish Council Work the pub is now undergoing extensive works and with villagers ‘very much looking forward’ to getting the pub ready for the new tenants.

Ashley Parish Council acquired The George in April after receiving a £250,000 grant from the Community Ownership Fund and a loan from the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB).

Save the George campaigners back in 2016 as they fought to keep the village pub open /National World

The application states: “Ashley Parish Council acquired the Grade-II listed George on April 4 (2025) after receiving a grant from the Community Ownership fund and a loan from the PWLB.

“The pub is listed as an asset of community value and was under threat of conversion to housing by the previous owner.

“The pub is much valued in the village but due to high rent and decades of no investment in the main building it could not be made to be a viable economic proposition. The campaign to ‘Save the George’ started in 2014 and we hope with the completion of the renovation to have achieved that ambition this year.”

Ashley Parish Council has partnered with a local publican to jointly renovate the pub to make it ‘an attractive thriving business, community hub and village asset’.

Plans are to preserve the building’s character, but the pub’s current state has been described as ‘poor, run down, unhygienic and totally unviable’.

Proposed works in the application include acomplete internal renovation and repair to bring out its Georgian character, remodel the pub’s layout to free-up space for the kitchen and toilets, replace an asbestos roof, and to create more room and a second access to the new seating area by raising an internal beam.

In the application Stephen Castens, chairman of Ashley Parish Council, said: “The objective is to make a venue that will stand on its own feet and serve and be attractive to the village and the surrounding area for years to come.

"We have not started any of the works for the listed application, however we are stripping out in preparation.

"Given we need to get the pub up and running as quickly as possible we would ask for a swift a turnaround on the application as possible since we will need to move forward if the council is to cover itself financially.”

The George is a 17th century ironstone building with an adjacent Coach House used for accommodation.

For more information go to North Northamptonshire Council’s planning portal and look for application NK/2025/0247.