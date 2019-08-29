Plans for new homes in Oundle

Plans have been put forward for two new housing developments in Oundle.

The first could see 130 homes built on the land to the east of Cotterstock Road, with access via St Peters Road and Cotterstock Road.

The plans, which have been put forward by Gladman Developments, have attracted criticism, with East Northamptonshire Council receiving objections from residents concerned about the effects on the local wildlife and the impact of extra traffic on New Road and St Peters Road.

They are also concerned about the risk of odours from the nearby sewage works and have also said that the development is too large in scale.

Another application from Persimmon Homes has been submitted for 65 homes and an extra care facility for older people of up to 65 units on the land between St Christopher's Drive and the A605.

For more details on both applications, visit East Northamptonshire Council's website.