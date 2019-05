An initiative providing table tennis for free has opened in Corby’s town centre.

A ‘ping pong parlour’ opened in a Willow Place unit next to Clarks yesterday (Monday).

The ping pong parlour. Picture by Willow Place & Corby Town Shopping NNL-190521-191826005

Equipment has been provided by Table Tennis England, the sport’s governing body in England.

Five tables are available to use between 10am and 4.30pm from Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 3pm on Sundays.

Former Commonwealth Games silver medallist Colin Wilson was at the centre this morning giving a masterclass to shoppers.