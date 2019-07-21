Pilot suffers leg injuries but survives light aircraft crash near Corby

A pilot survived a plane crash in Corby on Sunday afternoon, police have reported.

The single-seater plane came down in woodland close to Spanhoe airfield, near Laxton, at around 3.25pm today, Sunday, July 21.

A spokesman said: "Police, fire and the ambulance service attended the scene and the male pilot was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, by air ambulance suffering leg injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening."

The Air Accident Investigation Board has been made aware of the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident 369 of July 21.