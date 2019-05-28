Pictures show hardy open water swimmers take on Sywell reservoir

While most of us were busy eating our breakfasts on Saturday dozens of swimmers took on the open waters at Sywell Country Park in a competitive mile race.

Delivered by Northamptonshire County Council, open water swimming took place at Sywell Country Park on Saturday (May 25) offering the chance to swim in a safe and controlled environment. The scheme is being organised by Northamptonshire Sport with strict safety management from British Triathlon and Royal Life Saving Society. In the first event of its kind for the county, trials are open to swimming clubs, before public sessions start in June 2019. At least two qualified lifeguards, session leaders and two spotters will supervise sessions to make them as safe as possible for swimmers. The initiative was launched at a swimming festival where participants can get expert coaching to ensure they swim safely with a positive introduction to the sport. Following the festival, a summer-long series of swimming sessions are planned and will be open to all. Director of Northamptonshire Sport Chris Holmes said: “Open water swimming is a great way to explore the outdoors from a totally different perspective, it’s freedom, adventure and fun all rolled together. “As well as those chasing an adrenaline rush, outdoor swimming is also luring existing swimmers looking for something different, often after growing bored of their regular swimming pool experience. “While you’ll need to be a competent swimmer, you don’t have to be a superstar to take on open water – it’s a fairly simple transition from the pool." This permission is for managed open water swimming under strictly controlled circumstances and does not open the park up for swimming outside of scheduled events.

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

