Picture special: mini-marathon raises hundreds for Northamptonshire school library

Pupils at a Northamptonshire village school ran rings around their parents and teachers to raise thousands of pounds for their out-of-this-world library.

Trinity Primary School Aldwincle staff and students want to transform their school library into a themed breakout area with three inspiring zones - forest and woodland, sky and nature and outer space.

Complete with cinema screen, the three areas will be divided into the zones including toadstool seating, a tree, clouds, sensory bench, planets and a space station.

Organisers of the fundraiser, Friends of Trinity School, need to raise £4,000 for the refurbishment and organised the mini-marathon with pupils from the youngest to the oldest taking part.

Headteacher Tom Burrows: "We love to promote reading so it's important to engage as many readers as possible.

"Everyone taking part gets a medal and certificate. I would like to thank the Friends of Trinity School for organising the event and for all their hard work.

"The pupils have done very well."

Lindsey Dearden, co-organiser said: "It's about them enjoying it and taking part in the event. Well done to everyone."

