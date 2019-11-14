Photos capture Children in Need's Rickshaw Challenge as it travelled through Northants
The BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge came through Northamptonshire today on the penultimate leg of their 400 mile journey.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:52 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:55 pm
The team of six youngsters who have all be supported by Children in Need are pedalling with The One Show's Matt Baker from Holyhead, North Wales, to London for the Children in Need broadcast tomorrow (Friday.)
The group set off from Melton Mowbray this morning and battled through terrible weather as they made their way through the east of the county.
The team will finish in Bedford tonight and will appear on The One Show at 7pm.