Photos capture Children in Need's Rickshaw Challenge as it travelled through Northants

This photo was submitted by Mrs E on Twitter. One of the first places in Northants the Rickshaw team went through was Rockingham.

The team of six youngsters who have all be supported by Children in Need are pedalling with The One Show's Matt Baker from Holyhead, North Wales, to London for the Children in Need broadcast tomorrow (Friday.)

The group set off from Melton Mowbray this morning and battled through terrible weather as they made their way through the east of the county.

The team will finish in Bedford tonight and will appear on The One Show at 7pm.

1 . Weekley The team later made it to Weekley. The Rickshaw riders are a team of six teenagers who have all been supported by Children in Need, this rider is Uche. Photo: Glyn Dobbs Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Weekley The team stopped for a break in Weekley and children were able to get photos in front of the Rickshaw. Photo: Glyn Dobbs Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Great Oakley Chris Richards on Twitter sent us this photo of the team pausing in Great Oakley. Photo: Chris Richards Copyright: Buy photo

4 . Weekley Matt Baker gives a wave to crowds in Weekley. People have been tracking the Rickshaw's route and going to support the team. Photo: Glyn Dobbs Copyright: Buy photo