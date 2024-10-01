People reporting at Corby police counter as part of their bail conditions are being asked to take a selfie to prove they turned up. Image: National World

Short-staffing has forced the closure of Corby’s police counter to just two days-per-week, with the town MP saying it is ‘just not good enough’.

People answering bail at the facility inside Corby Cube are met with a poster telling them to take a picture to prove they visited the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message says that people on bail should sign a piece of paper with the date and time and put it through the hatch. They are also given the option of taking a selfie to prove they were there are the correct time, or of ringing 101 to get an incident number.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby’s MP Lee Barron has now said that the situation is making a mockery of the judicial system.

People visiting Corby police counter are met with these signs on all days apart from Tuesdays and Thursdays. Image: National World.

The force says that short-staffing is to blame for the reduction in opening times at the hub on the first floor of the Cube. It’s now open to the public only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The counter was opened in 2017 to replace the former police station in Elizabeth Street, which still lies empty. It was originally open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Mr Barron has called for a review including the opening of a fully-resourced police hub.

He said: “This is no criticism of police officers – these officers deserve better resources to enable them to do their jobs. Currently the service is just not good enough. It is time to review resources and set up a hub which can actually meet the demands of our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people released on police bail under investigation, or on court bail ahead of trial, have conditions to report regularly to a police station. Similarly, those convicted of certain offences are told to report at certain times to their local police station.

Mr Barron added: “This makes a mockery of the judicial system. It is totally unacceptable that a hand-written note or a photo is sufficient evidence to ensure the individual is meeting their bail conditions.

“Where can people go to report a crime when the front desk is only open on a Tuesday or Thursday? We need to see visibility and a high profile and a police desk open two days a week does neither. This current situation is ridiculous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are currently dealing with a shortage of front desk staff at the Corby Cube which has led to reduced hours of opening.

“This is a temporary arrangement however and new staff are currently going through the vetting process with a view to normal service resuming soon.

“It is also worth noting that the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team are based at the Corby Cube so there is a police presence at the location should they be required.”

Policing in Corby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby’s dedicated police station in Elizabeth Street opened in 1956 as a part of the new town centre complex.

It housed a dedicated CID department as well as police constables and a cafe famous for its tasty food.

It also had its own accommodation block and cells, which were located directly next to the town’s magistrates’ court for easy transportation of prisoners held overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building began to show its age and in mid-2014, this newspaper was the first to report that a closure was on the cards as then Police Crime Commissioner Adam Simmonds began a huge reorganisation of the estate.

This was vehemently denied by both the MP Tom Pursglove and Mr Simmonds.

However, just three months later the building’s death warrant was signed as Mr Simmonds announced a plan to consolidate functions in the north of the county into new office blocks at Wellingborough and Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Elizabeth Street building finally closed in 2017, with Corby becoming the largest town in the country at the time to not have its own dedicated police station.

It sold last year for £1m although it still lies empty.

Corby’s well-regarded neighbourhood policing team was relocated first to Deene House, and then as commercial tenants on the fourth floor of the Corby Cube, where they remain. Their granular local knowledge has seen them lead successful operations in the town including Operation Pacify to tackle off-road bikers and a unique approach to shoplifting.

However, response officers still have to travel from the Northern Accommodation Unit in Kettering in an emergency, and prisoners under investigation all have to be transported to the justice centre next door. Detectives are also based at the Kettering facility, leading some people to voice concerns that it is more difficult for them to investigate crime while not based in Corby.

There is still nowhere that people in Corby can go out-of-hours to report crime or to hand themselves in, instead being asked to report online or phone 101.