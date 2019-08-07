PCSO Alex Franklin's death 'not connected' to incident involving youths

A review has concluded that a Northamptonshire police community support officer's death was not connected to an incident where he was surrounded by youths.

PCSO Alex Franklin died at his home address sometime between Monday night (July 29) and Tuesday morning (July 30) - hours after he was involved in an incident with a group of young people in Kettering.

Alex was described by Chief Constable Nick Adderley as "such a dedicated family man, committed to serving his community with passion."

Last week Northamptonshire Police made an appeal for a video circulating online of PCSO Franklin and a group of youths to be removed from social media for the sake of his family.

The widely shared social media post suggested he was being taunted by the group and he had suffered a heart attack following the incident. No official cause of death has been confirmed.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman today said: "Northamptonshire Police has completed a review into the footage that was circulating on social media involving PCSO Alex Franklin and a group of young people during an incident that happened on Monday, July 29, in Mill Road, Kettering.

"The review has concluded that Alex’s death is not connected to this incident and no further action will be taken.

"Officers continue to support Alex’s family through this extremely difficult time.

"Out of respect for a grieving family, we will not be making any further comment."

The sad news was met with an outpouring of tributes online by his colleagues and the Kettering residents he helped every day.

He was well-known as a "huge advocate for young people" and worked closely with schools like Kettering Science Academy.

He was also a strong voice in the town's effort to tackle gang violence among teenagers.

