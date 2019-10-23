Oundle stands up for cyclists with new town-wide bike parking spaces

People who choose pedal power to get around Oundle now have the choice of 80 new bike stands.

The bike park initiative was led by the Oundle Business Association, with support from environmental organisation Transition Oundle and Oundle Town Council. It is hoped that the spaces will make it easier to visit the town’s shops, cafes, parks and Fletton Way civic hub by bike.

The new bike rack outside The Greedy Piglet cafe

Paul Eveleigh, chair of the Oundle Business Association, said: “We are delighted with the results of this collaborative project.

“Whilst cycling is an increasingly popular weekend leisure activity and the town benefits from the visits of local cycling clubs, we are keen to see more town residents and shoppers on their bikes, enjoying all the town has to offer.

“It is now much easier to park bikes safely, and cycling, even short distances, offers tremendous health and environmental benefits too.”

Funding for the stands was boosted by the East Northamptonshire Communities Facilities Fund.

The hanging bike rack outside Fletton House

As well as the traditional ‘lean and lock’ bike stands, some of the new stands allow bikes to be hung by their saddles on a lockable bar.

The new stands are located in the Market Place, outside Fletton House, at Barnwell Country Park, opposite The Greedy Piglet café, in the yard of the Oundle Courthouse, in West Street outside the Oundle Bazaar and the Queen Victoria Hall and outside the town’s Co-op and Tesco stores.

They complement the existing stands found outside Oundle School’s sports centre, Oundle Medical Practice and Waitrose.

As a further boost to the town’s cycling infrastructure Transition Oundle has drawn up a proposal for the phased development of cycle lanes linking housing with schools, public services and leisure facilities.

Oundle is a popular destination for cyclists

David Wood, secretary of Transition Oundle, said: “Cycling brings so many benefits to a town and if Oundle is to remain a vibrant, pleasant and enjoyable place to live, developing our transport infrastructure for a low-carbon future is essential.

“The first phase of the proposals is designed with the young or timid adult cyclist in mind and aims to provide a safe environment in which to bike around town.

“We hope the Council will support the development of the cycle lanes so that we can start to secure funding and support to see the plans become a reality.”

The proposal, which was recently presented to Oundle Town Council for their consideration, can be viewed in video form using the link: https://www.transitionoundle.org.uk/transport.

Any comments on the proposal should be sent to info@transitionoundle.org.uk.