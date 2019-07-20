Opposition to Aldi plan to deliver to Corby store through the night

Concerns have been raised over a move by German supermarket giant Aldi to receive deliveries at one of its Corby stores around the clock.

Aldi, at Saxon Way West, has asked Corby Council to consider allowing deliveries at all times except between 1pm and 7pm, seven days-a-week.

The chain says that it needs to change deliveries to ‘meet customer demand and improve business operations’

But officials have objected, saying that they have ‘serious concerns’ about the plan.

The store opened in March 2018 and has proved incredibly popular with local people, despite it being the second Aldi in the town.

An application submitted to planners states that currently stock is delivered between 10am and 1pm and then from 7pm to 8pm each day. Aldi wants to vary this to allow deliveries at any time apart from 1pm to 7pm. The application goes on: “As the store is not located near any residential properties, any out of hours deliveries will not affect any residents.

“Furthermore, out of hours deliveries will remove some risk in terms of pedestrian traffic which will be minimal out of hours.”

It is expected that there will be four deliveries on an average day.

The application goes on: “The loading bay is situated to the east side of the store away from the pedestrian entrance. Delivery vehicles are able to service the store without blocking access for other road users.

“The delivery drivers are requested to turn off the refrigeration unit on the trailers five minutes before arrival to the site to prevent noise nuisance to neighbours and at the same time they ring the store so that a member of staff overviews the delivery to protect customers.

“Aldi delivery vehicles are instructed to disengage the reversing bleepers when they are delivering during the opening hours. This obviously creates a hazard for pedestrians and

therefore a pedestrian marshal shall be in attendance during store opening hours when the vehicle carries out its manoeuvre in the car park.”

But, in response to the application, senior environmental health officer at Corby Council Paul Burrell said: “Health Protection have serious concerns on the grounds of noise nuisance with the change in delivery times which could happen through the night.

“I note the comment that no residents are close. However, this is incorrect. Houses are being built behind the Premier Inn Hotel (opposite the site) and the residents of the hotel also deserve a peaceful night as well as Little Colliers Field residents.”

A Northamptonshire County Council response says that they, as the local highway authority, cannot support the application. It goes on: “This is significant degradation on the restriction from the original consent and places the users of the car park including the mobility limited, sight and hearing limited and children at increased risk.”

You can view the full application here.