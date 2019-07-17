Opening date and surprise for Kettering's dino restaurant revealed

Kettering's hotly-anticipated dinosaur-themed restaurant is set to open this weekend.

Jurassic Grill in Market Place will open its doors at 6pm on Saturday (July 20), serving up tasty themed treats.

The Jurassic Grill team at KettFest.

And ahead of its opening we can reveal the surprise that the owners say sets them apart from any other restaurant in the UK.

Starting from Saturday, July 27, on Saturdays and Sundays with two sittings from 6pm to 8pm and then 8pm to 10pm, downstairs diners will be given a 'Jurassic Alive' dinner experience - with walking dinosaurs and fossils to discover as part of a show under a jungle canopy with 'high end food'.

Jurassic Alive diners will pre-order from a menu described as 'chargrilled cuisine, refined'.

Starters include The Palaeontologist, a chicken liver and madeira parfait with sweet onion chutney and sourdough served in a 'dinosaur' bone. Main options include Predator Meets Prey, based on a dinosaur that ate fish, which is chargrilled swordfish with squid ink risotto, a seared crevette, cavolo nero and gremolata. Steaks are also available. And desserts include a gluten free and vegan blackcurrant mousse slice to cleanse the palate.

Jurassic Grill is opening this weekend.

Joint restaurant owner Joe Mordawska said: "There is nothing else like this. It's an immersive experience from the minute you walk in."

Starting from 6pm this Saturday (July 20) the walk-in dino bite menu will be available. When shows are on downstairs the dino bite menu will be available upstairs, in the room named Camp Paleo. The walking dinosaurs will only be on show during the Jurassic Alive experiences and not during dino bite sittings.

Alongside dinosaurs, real fossils and a working volcano diners can choose between carnivore and herbivore options.

Carnivore options include the 'Where's the Goat' burger, a goat patty with spiced aubergine and goats cheese in a beetroot brioche bun, a triassic beef burger and volcanic wings.

A Jurassic Grill steak.

Herbivore options include chaos comets, tomato and mozzarella crispy risotto balls, and the dippy dino burger, a vegan patty with slow cooked beans in a brioche bun.

The restaurant will be open every day of the week apart from Tuesdays when it is closed, with the dino bite menu available all day. Last food orders will be at 9pm. For restaurant timings visit the Jurassic Grill website which is set to go live shortly.

Mr Mordawska and fellow joint owner Natalie Matts had hoped to open last month but two leaks delayed the £125,000 venture.

They said they wanted everything to be perfect and praised landlords Kettering Council for their help.

One of the Jurassic Grill desserts.

Mr Mordawska added: "We are excited to finally show Kettering what we have to offer."

Everything will be made from scratch with drinks from local brewers also available.

Head chef Chris Brown grew up in Kettering and trained at Rushton Hall.

He has worked for a number of four red star restaurants and restaurants with two or three rosettes.

He said: "I am glad to be back in Kettering and I'm excited to be part of something new and dynamic.

"It's an experience not found anywhere else in the country, bringing a combination of a night's entertainment for the whole family and wholesome, tasty food."

A Jurassic Grill burger.

Jurassic Grill has real fossils on display.