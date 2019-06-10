One week until Rothwell’s Proclamation Day

In just a week Rothwell will turn out for the town’s annual proclamation.

The event, part of Rowell Fair, features readings of the charter which granted the town permission to hold a fair.

It takes place every Trinity Monday at 6am, with this year’s on Monday, June 17.

The fair had originally been granted permission in 1204 by King John, but the charter which is read out dates back to 1614 and the reign of King James I.

Each year the bailiff to the Lord of the Manor Zandra Powell – whose family have held the manorial title since that time – reads the charter at the sites of current and former pubs, travelling around the town on horseback.

After each reading the national anthem is played and rum and milk is served to the bailiff’s party.

Locals then attempt to disarm the halberdiers, the bailiff’s guards, in a playful scuffle as police watch on from the sidelines.

The tour of the town takes about an hour-and-a-half. Pubs open early with many watching on with a drink in hand.

Bailiff Frank York said: “Many years ago it would have been a local holiday and all of the factories in Rothwell would be closed, but sadly with hardly any industry left in town it’s not any more.

“But we always get a good turnout and I’m sure we will again this year.

“A lot of people take the day off and some book the Tuesday off as well!”

The first recorded bailiff was an ancestor of Mr York. The York family holds almost 100 years’ experience as bailiff throughout the years.

This year’s Rowell Fair takes place from June 15 to June 22.

Before it starts Rowell Fair Society is holding its Showman’s Night at 8pm on June 12 at Tresham Hall.

On June 16 there is a vehicles and vikings display all day the Charter Inn with a fairground model show at Tresham Hall between 10am and 4pm.

A civic parade in the town centre takes place at 1.45pm with the blessing of the fair at 3pm.

The fair’s “cheap night” will be on June 19. Other events include the Rowell Fair tart competition and assorted entertainment.