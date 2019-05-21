One-stop-shop website launched to buy Northamptonshire produce

Northamptonshire has a plethora of tasty treats and now, thanks to a new website, you can shop for produce that is all hand-made on your doorstep in one place.

The new initiative, 'MINonlyne', means you can now find everything on your shopping list - from bread to beer, chocolate to cheese – in one place, which can be delivered to your door.

The website is the brainchild of Rachel Mallows MBE of The Mallows Company, who set up Made In Northamptonshire (MIN), the food and drink group, which has been supporting and promoting the county’s producers since 2011.

Rachel said: “The county has so many passionate and brilliant artisan producers and in recent years we’ve been really pleased to see so many local stores and farm shops start to stock their wares, but this new website is the only place where you can source only Northamptonshire produce in one place, so customers know that they are truly supporting local.

“We’re delighted that we have over 200 delicious products already listed, with more to be added, and proud that our door-to-door delivery service means we’re helping the environment by cutting all those individual car journeys, while our reusable delivery boxes means there won’t be a plastic bag in sight."

MINonlyne is now taking orders here and while not all parts of the county are currently covered by the delivery service - priced from £7 - special delivery can be arranged, as well as national delivery.

Meanwhile for those wanting to further support the initiative, it also has a membership scheme, which will provide members with special producer offers, the chance to be the first to taste new products and invitations to exclusive food and drink events.

For more details, email hello@madeinnorthamptonshire.org or call 01933 664437