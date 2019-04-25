One more week added to Corby bridge works

Work to complete the revamp of a Corby road bridge is to last one more week - topping off sixteen months of misery for Corby Old Village businesses, residents and motorists.

The bridge closure led to huge financial losses for businesses last year who said that the work to raise its height had left the Old Village like a ghost town.

Closed. The Cottingham Road bridge

Although the bridge has partially reopened, it has had temporary traffic lights on it to allow further strengthening work on a crash barrier.

Now Network Rail has issued a notice advising motorists that the work that was due to end on Saturday (April 27) will now continue to Friday, May 3.

A statement released today said: “A partial road closure is currently in place to enable Network Rail workers to remove the current crash barrier to strengthen it, before reinstalling it an in increased height.

“Work was scheduled to begin on Monday, 4 March and complete on Saturday, 27 April. However, work on the project, as well as the partial road closure, did not begin until Monday, 11 March meaning the completion date has moved back a week. The road will fully reopen by the evening of Friday, 3 May. The duration of the project remains six weeks.”

The reopening of the bridge will come too late for Chris Glackin, who told the NT that he had lost £47,000 during the closure.

The White Hart pub closed its doors a couple of weeks ago.

Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We would like to apologise for the amended completion date of the project as we know that this will cause some disruption to motorists. The work has been done under a partial road closure to keep disruption to a minimum.

“This is the final piece of work to Cottingham Road bridge as part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade and we would like to thank all those who have been impacted by this for their patience.”

During the full closure last year, the NT launched its successful Bridge Watch campaign to back calls by prospective parliamentary candidate Beth Miller for Network Rail to reopen the bridge on time and to compensate businesses.