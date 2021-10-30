Jimmy and James both served with the Grenadier Guards.

A former Kettering soldier has spent the past month running and walking in memory of fallen soldiers.

Jimmy Dexter, who is originally from Kettering but now lives in Lincolnshire, served with Lance Corporal James Ashworth VC from Corby, who was posthumously awarded the highest military honour after he was killed in a Taliban firefight in 2012.

Jimmy, 30, who recently left the Queens Company Grenadier Guards, is running or walking 457 miles around Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire during October in memory of the 457 UK service personnel killed during the Afghan war. He will walk the final few miles tomorrow (Sunday, October 31) in Lowestoft, the home of the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre which provides help and respite for former servicemen and women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy running past Lincoln Cathedral on his month-long challenge

Lc Cpl Ashworth's sister Lauren said: "Jimmy has chosen to do this now because the recent events which have just happened in Afghanistan have affected many especially those who served out there.

"It left him wondering why, and did he do enough? It brought back a lot of horrible memories for so many. Jimmy started to struggle and took himself of to the memorial centre to find peace and calm and get the support from like-minded people who knew what he was feeling and going through."

The Lord Kitchener centre provides a place for members of the services, veterans and members of their families to go for a break or a visit. They all also offer drop ins for anyone who needs if they are struggling with the effects of serving in the military.

Jimmy hopes the help fund major improvements to the fabric of the building, which needs adaptations including wheelchair lifts. On his fundraising page, Jimmy says: "The welcome they provide for all members of the forces and emergency services and veterans community is outstanding. However, due to the sheer history of the building there is improvement work required in order to allow them to continue welcoming all age members of our community through their doors.

The Lord Kitchener's Holiday Centre

"I would like to take the month of October to run/walk 1 mile for every UK serving personnel who died serving in Afghanistan.

"This is an average of 14.75 miles per day.

"Perhaps not the most difficult of tasks for some, but I will still be working, studying at college and helping at home with a new born child.

"All these tasks I will face are minimal compared to what has been sacrificed by those before us.

"I hope you will join me in remembering the men and woman who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and also join me in supporting the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre so we can continue to provide a place of peace and respite for service personnel, veterans and their families.

"If you cannot donate I would ask you to please share and help remind us of the brave men and women before us.