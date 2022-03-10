A former police officer will face a misconduct hearing over claims he lied repeatedly to get a job with the Northamptonshire force.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley will chair the hearing starting on Monday (March 15) looking into the allegations of gross misconduct against former PC Richard Wilson.

Notice of the hearing states Wilson had been sacked twice for gross misconduct BEFORE he applied to join Northamptonshire Police in November 2019.

The former PC faces a disciplinary hearing next week

It adds: "Wilson was previously employed in a role whereby he was dismissed from that role for gross misconduct — and subsequently employed by a different employer until January 2017 when he was dismissed for gross misconduct.

"The former officer subsequently joined Northamptonshire Police in March 2020 through an application process. In the course of the application process he completed vetting forms where he was asked specifically whether he had previous involvement in disciplinary proceedings and he confirmed ‘no'.

"The reason the conduct amounts to gross misconduct is that it was fundamentally dishonest.