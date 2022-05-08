Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: police priorities, garden centre workshop and boy's special trike

Filip has a new special trike thanks to the community's generosity

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Corby Police are to focus on drug use, motorbike nuisance and road safety during the coming months.

The Corby neighbourhood policing team (NPT) named the three issues as their priorities until August.

Hedgehog homes were donated to Redwell Primary School

They have put together the list after asking local people for their views through surveys and from local crime statistics.

People worried about their kids becoming involved in drug gangs are being invited to take part in online information sessions.

Free County Lines and Child Criminal Exploitation (CCE) awareness events for parents in Northamptonshire will take place during May, July and October. The next online session is planned for Tuesday, May 17 from 7pm until 8.30pm.

The webinars are an opportunity for parents and carers to hear from a panel of experts about what criminal exploitation is, how to spot signs it may be happening to their child and how to seek help. Viewers will:

Rushden Transport Museum has a new donation box

• Learn what county lines is

• Understand what is happening in your local area

• Understand the signs that your child might be at risk

• Learn how offenders groom and exploit children

The audience also has the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns and connect with others. You can register at http://northantsparentwebinar.eventbrite.com/.

The events are hosted by PACE (Parents Against Child Exploitation) and feature speakers from Northamptonshire Police, Barnardo’s, OPFCC and PACE.

Detective Sergeant Adrian Sharpe from Northamptonshire Police said: “We want parents and carers to be able recognise the signs of child exploitation and know what to do if they suspect a child is at risk.”

A man who exposed himself in Kettering has been put on the register for sex offenders.

Martin Roberts, 40, was arrested after an incident on October 2 last year.

On Tuesday (May 3) Roberts, of Crispin Street in Rothwell, was sentenced to a community order after pleading guilty to a charge of exposure.

He must stay at home between 8pm and 5am daily for four months, where he will be monitored by an electronic tag, and will take part in a rehabilitation programme.

Magistrates told him he will be required to register as a sex offender and ordered him to pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.

A Wellingborough primary school received a donation of hedgehog homes from a housebuilder as part of National Hedgehog Awareness Week.

Barratt Homes donated four of the habitats to Redwell Primary School, which is near its new Glenvale Park development on Niort Way.

Dulcie Sharpe, vice principal at Redwell Primary School, said: “We would like to thank Barratt Homes for donating four hedgehog homes to our school.

“We always like to find ways to help wildlife thrive in the school grounds and hope that we will have some new prickly residents very soon.”

Garden centre Cherry Lane Podington is hosting a special terrarium workshop with plant expert and author Dr Manos Kanellos.

Taking place at 2.30pm on May 17 at the garden centre in Podington, the terrarium workshop will enable customers to build their very own terrarium under the expert guidance of Dr Manos.

Terrariums are miniature gardens housed inside a small, usually sealable, container such as a glass jar. These mini ecosystems are very easy to look after, making them ideally suited to any home.

Tickets for the workshop cost £25. All terrarium materials and light refreshments are included. Spaces for the event are limited so people are advised to book early online at www.cherry-lane.co.uk.

Rushden Transport Museum has been able to buy a new customised donation box thanks to the help of a local housebuilder.

Davidsons Homes, which is building at its nearby Sanders Fields development, gifted £250 to the museum to help with the purchase.

The museum displays a collection of transport-related artefacts from the Rushden area, while the station uses both steam and diesel locomotives to operate passenger trains at public events.

Richard Lewis, president of Rushden Historical Transport Society, said: “We’ve been hoping to purchase a customised donation box for a while, so we were really pleased when Davidsons Homes reached out to offer support.

“As we don’t charge admission fees, we rely heavily on the generosity of people making donations, so to have this new feature is a great way of encouraging this.”

A nine-year-old boy from Corby who has a rare form of epilepsy is getting vital exercise thanks to a specialist trike.

Filip Kowalewski, who has Dravet Syndrome – a rare, severe and lifelong type of epilepsy – is unable to ride a regular bike due to his condition, which causes mobility and balance issues.

Filip’s family were desperate for him to have an adapted trike, to help him get regular exercise safely, but at a cost of over £1,600 they reached out to children’s charity Children Today Charitable Trust for support.

Children Today pledged to cover almost half the cost of Filip’s Tomcat trike and helped the family with a fundraising appeal to raise the additional £885 needed.

Donations from the local community came flooding in after the appeal was shared on social media and featured in the Northants Telegraph.

Filip’s mum, Gabriela Kowalewska, has described how much joy the trike has brought to Filip.

Gabriela said: “I can’t even put into words how happy Filip is since getting this trike. He’s like a different child. We knew that the trike would be great for his physical development, but seeing how much joy and happiness it has brought him as well is amazing.