Northamptonshire young writers have one week left to tell tales

Budding story tellers still have time to put pen to paper in a short story writing competition.

Organised by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, David Laing and his wife Mrs Mary Laing, the winners will be invited to a ceremony at Wicksteed Park.

The Wicksteed Park train

All entrants will receive a family ride around the park and can attend the awards ceremony, with the chance to meet a well-known author.

Judges of the Northamptonshire Shield Short Story Competition will award prizes in two age groups, 8 to 11 years and 12 to 16 years.

Each category will have three winners who will be presented with book vouchers: first prize £100, second prize £50, third prize £25.

A trophy and book vouchers of £100 will be awarded to the overall winners’ schools.

Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire David Laing

Stories should be between 500 and 600 words long, and be written on the subject of ‘a journey’.

Completed stories can be handed in to any Northamptonshire library, or emailed to shortstory@firstforwellbeing.co.uk by 5pm on Saturday, September 7 2019.

Illustrations are also encouraged this year to support the stories although they will be judged separately and don’t have to be created by the author, so can be a team effort with another child.

The winners will be announced at the Pavilion at Wicksteed Park, Kettering on Sunday, September 29.

As well as a meet the author there will be activity workshops and trails for all the children who have entered the 2019 competition.

After the presentation of the awards, the lucky winners will take a journey of their own - a train ride around the park.

Anyone between the ages of 8 and 16 years and lives within Northamptonshire can enter.

For further details email sarah@david-laing.co.uk