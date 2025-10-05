Northamptonshire secondary school fire safety concerns closes 10 classrooms as emergency plans submitted

Refurbishment works at a Northamptonshire secondary school have discovered fire safety issues in 10 classrooms, leading to their urgent closure.

Work being carried out in the summer holidays at Prince William School in Oundle revealed that the classrooms were found to be in a non-compliant condition.

To provide much-needed classroom space, the school now urgently needs temporary teaching accommodation in the form of Portakabins in the grounds in Herne Road.

Plans have been submitted to North Northants Council by Portakabin on the behalf of the East Midlands Academy Trust – the managers of Prince William School.

Prince William School, Oundle and the type of Portakabins National World /Portakabin

A planning statement states: “This planning statement has been created to support the lawful development application made by Portakabin on the behalf of the East Midlands Academy Trust to install 10 single storey Portakabin buildings at their school.

“This extra school accommodation is urgently required due to the shortage of space within the main facilities at Prince William school which has come about as a result of refurbishment works which took place in the summer holidays.

"Whilst undertaking these works, it became clear that 10 of the classrooms where not in a compliant condition with regards to fire safety, hence the need for this temporary teaching accommodation.”

Contractor Portakabin backs the plan says the proposal falls within Class M under permitted development rights.

Although published on September 29, the documents say that the East Midlands Academy Trust wants to make sure that the buildings ‘are installed and available for mid September 2025 term’ and to ensure ‘the correct avenues are explored to install this building’.

Documents add: “Much consideration has been given to numerous aspects of this proposal to guarantee it is well received and has a positive impact on the students using the buildings, the surrounding environment, and the local community.

“The proposed temporary building will be within the curtilage of the site which belongs to the school.”

The total floor area of the proposed building comes to 550m² – the existing school building boasts a total floor area exceeding 9,000m².

All of the Portakabin buildings will be a ‘temporary measure’ and will sit on site only until the refurbishment within the permanent school buildings are complete and ready for use, at this

point the temporary modular buildings will be removed from the land.

The application for ‘Installation of 10 Portakabin buildings to be used as classroom space & minor pathways to connect this to the existing school site’ can be seen at North Northants Council’s planning portal search for 25/01138/LDE.