Northamptonshire's American diner chain Buddies USA closes down in Daventry

The Daventry restaurant of a Northamptonshire-based chain of American style diners has closed its doors.

A hand-written sign has been spotted in the window of Buddies USA, in High Street, Daventry, announcing that the diner has closed for good.

The sudden closure - reportedly on October 18 - comes after the Northamptonshire-based diner chain shut one of its restaurants in Towcester in 2018 after it was bought by new owners, Simpsons Catering Ltd.

Buddies USA's head office has been contacted for a comment.

The restaurant open to great excitement in Daventry in 2012, and at the time created some 25 jobs for the town.

The chain is well known its burgers and decorating its diners with New York and pop-culture inspired memorabilia.

Simpsons Catering began their ownership of Buddies USA in late 2018 by launching a new 'slimmer' version of its burger menu - before returning to a larger 'version two' menu after a mixed-response by customers.