Northamptonshire mates play more than 15 straight hours of golf to raise around £1,800 for Parkinson's UK

A group of friends from Northamptonshire have raised £1,843 for Parkinson’s UK by playing more than 15 straight hours of golf.

Ross Horne, Matt Avery, Dan Maber and Rich Maber completed 72 holes of golf in 15 hours and 50 minutes at Cold Ashby Golf Centre for a Par for Parkinson’s event on June 27.

The group estimate they walked 22.2 miles each over the course of their challenge, taken on because Matt’s mum and Ross’ grandfather have the condition, with around 1,586 shots played.

(L-R) Dan Maber, Rich Maber, Matt Avery and Ross Horne played 15 straight hours of golf at Cold Ashby Golf Centre for Parkinson's UK's Par for Parkinson's campaign on June 27, raising more than £1,800

Ross, from Kettering, said: “We’re all a bit sore, but the day was amazing and the support shown by everyone, including the golf centre, was incredible.

"We sold 105 raffle tickets on the day too. Hopefully our fundraising will help with the amazing services and advice that Parkinson’s UK offers.”

Par for Parkinson’s encourages people to get together with their friends, family or colleagues to enjoy a golf activity while raising funds to support people living with the condition.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting around 145,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed.

There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety but currently there is no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way to better treatments and a cure.

The charity's regional fundraiser for East Anglia West and Northants, Beth Condie, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Ross, Matt, Dan and Rich for supporting Parkinson’s UK through Par for Parkinson’s.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

Rich Maber tees off during the Par for Parkinson's event at Cold Ashby Golf Centre

“Every penny raised by events like this helps drive forward new and better treatments for Parkinson’s, and helps us support people with the condition across the UK.”