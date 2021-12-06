Northamptonshire charity sets up scheme to protect older people against rogue traders

A Northamptonshire charity has set up a scheme whereby older people can find trustworthy tradespeople to protect them against rogue traders.

Age UK Northamptonshire has launched a business and trades directory on its website where older people can go to check if a builder, plumber or electrician can be relied upon.

The idea came about after a member of staff from the charity attended a Doorstep Crime and Fraud Awareness training session, which spurred him on to do more to steer older people away from rogue traders.

It is hoped the scheme will help steer older people away from rouge traders. (File picture).

Roger Harris, sales and marketing manager at the charity, said: “The scheme is designed to protect older people from rogue traders by connecting them with local reputable traders and businesses that have been vetted by Age UK Northamptonshire.

“All of the businesses listed are able to help during the coronavirus pandemic and are expected to provide a considerate service that will address any concerns the customer may have about social distancing and other safety measures designed to keep vulnerable people safe.

“We have selected traders who are able to work to a good standard at a reasonable cost, whilst being courteous to clients at all times.

“Traders are asked to encourage clients to be security conscious by making sure they check identity badges.”

The scheme is free to use by anyone who needs a reliable painter and decorator or carpet fitter, for example.

Age UK Northamptonshire’s administration costs are covered by charging traders an annual subscription fee.

Roger added: “Please visit our website.

“The business and trades directory is still very new and we are adding new businesses all the time.