Northamptonshire charity moves into the fast lane with perfect prize for Lewis Hamilton fans

A Gretton-based arts and sports charity is offering F1 lovers the prize of a lifetime for its Christmas raffle.

Top of the podium in The Travers Foundation’s Christmas draw is an exclusive, signed, framed photo of the F1 star worth £950.

Taken by his official photographer, multi-award-winning Steve Etherington, the photo features Hamilton after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July 2019.

The one-of-a-kind prize is just one in the draw to raise funds for the Gretton-based, volunteer-led charity which helps young people aged between 13 and 30 years living in Northamptonshire, Leicestershire or Rutland improve their skills in sports, the creative arts and the performing arts - and helps them to achieve their full potential in their chosen fields.

The runner-up prize is seven nights self-catering accommodation in a one-bedroom apartment (sleeping up to four people) at the ‘luxurious’ Diamond Club Maritima Resort in Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote, kindly donated by Resort Solutions of Market Harborough - flights not included.

The draw will be made at 12 noon on New Year’s Eve at The Blue Bell Inn, Gretton, when everyone is welcome to attend the prize draw.

To enable as many people as possible to view the picture, it will be available in the following locations where tickets will also be available for purchase:

Lydia’s Coffee Shop and Store, Gretton - from Monday 4 to Saturday 9 November; The Blue Bell Inn, Gretton - from Monday 11 November to Sunday 17 November; Paul’s Restaurant and Wine Lounge, Bottesford - from Monday 18 November to Friday 29 November; The Falcon Hotel, Uppingham - Monday 2 December to Sunday 8 December (including late night shopping on Thursday 5 December); The Brook Whipper Inn, Oakham - Monday 9 December (late night shopping); The Falcon Hotel, Uppingham - Tuesday 10 December until Sunday 15 December; The Hatton Arms, Gretton - from Monday 16 to Sunday 22 December; The Falcon Hotel, Uppingham - Monday 23 December to Sunday 29 December.

Raffle tickets cost £2 each. A book of five tickets costing £10 can be purchased on-line from www.justgiving.com/fundraising/travers-raffle-2019

For further information on the work of the Travers Foundation visit www.travers-foundation.org.uk