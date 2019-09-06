Northamptonshire charity handed amazing £5m gift

A whopping £5m has been donated to a Northamptonshire charity which distributes much-needed funds to county causes.

The seven-figure endowment gift has has been awarded to Northamptonshire Community Foundation from the Constance Travis Charitable Trust - the single most significant gift to the foundation since its inception in 2001.

The Daylight Centre in Wellingborough also received funding.

Regular giving to Northamptonshire charities has been a large part of the distribution of funds from the Constance Travis Charitable Trust over the past 35 years and trustees said they wanted to enhance their partnership with the foundation.

Charities that have historically benefited from the trust are still eligible for support but now need to make their applications directly to the foundation.

Serve in Rushden recently received £5,000 towards their work supporting elderly people and the Daylight Centre in Wellingborough received £3,000 to help people who are living in poverty.

Victoria Miles, chief executive of the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are thrilled that the Constance Travis Charitable Trust continues to work in partnership with the foundation. We have enjoyed an excellent relationship over the last 13 years and have worked together to help support thriving communities here in the county.

"The increase in this endowment fund is significant and we look forward to funding existing charities but also newly established community groups and projects."

Tony Travis, chairman of the Constance Travis Charitable Trust, said: “We have had a very good working relationship with the community foundation since 2004 and we are delighted that we will be working even closer with them in the future.”