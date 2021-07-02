Northampton's Cynthia Spencer Hospice's biggest fundraising event 'back on two wheels' in September

Northampton's Cynthia Spencer Hospice's biggest fundraising event is making a comeback this Autumn to mark its 45th anniversary.

Bike riders across the county are invited along to the Cycle4Cynthia fundraiser at Lamport Hall on Sunday, September 19 to raise money for the hospice.

Organiser, Sarah Denston said: “We’ve got 50 mile and 25 mile routes all planned out for riders leaving from the stunning surroundings of Lamport Hall which, as usual, take in the very best of the Northamptonshire countryside.

Cycle4Cynthia at Lamport Hall

"For those who fancy a different route, our virtual event lets riders choose their own distance and route from their own front door plus the flexibility of riding any time over the weekend of September 18 - 19.

“We can’t wait to get together again with our wonderful volunteers, who are such a crucial part of Cycle4Cynthia, and bring this fabulous cycle ride back for our riders and supporters to enjoy.

"This year we’re asking participants to raise as much as possible for the hospice to celebrate our 45th anniversary of caring for our community.”

Last year's cycle had to become a virtual ride due to lockdown restrictions. Whilst organisers are happy to bring back the true Cycle4Cynthia experience, they are still giving those who are not quite ready to attend 'in-person' events the chance to get involved virtually.

Cycle4Cynthia is being supported once again this year by gold headline sponsor, EMW Law LLP.

CEO of EMW Law LLP, Joy Vollans, added: "We are absolutely delighted to be gold headline sponsor again this year and of course, as we have done for several years, we’ll also be leaping into our saddles to take part in the ride itself.

“Whatever the weather, pedalling past the finishing line to the cheers of our colleagues, friends, families and the other riders is a fabulous feeling and knowing we’re raising funds for Cynthia Spencer whilst doing something we enjoy is brilliant, so we hope many more will join us.”

Early bird discounts are available to book until July 19 so cycling enthusiasts are advised to register as soon as possible to save £5 per adult.

Online entry is open now at www.cycle4cynthia.co.uk/registration or people can register by calling 01604 973340 or by completing an entry form and sending it in the post.