Northampton woman wanted in connection with Corby burglary named

A woman who Northants Police officers believe may have information about a Corby burglary has been named.

The appeal comes after a burglary took place in Corby on Sunday, October 10, this year.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 28-year-old Northampton woman Samantha Riley.

Samantha Riley

"Riley is wanted in connection with a burglary in Corby on October 10, 2021.