Northampton rapper slowthai to support Liam Gallagher on arena tour

Northampton rapper slowthai has been announced as main support act for Liam Gallagher on the singer’s arena tour this winter.

The local sensation, who released his debut album Nothing Great About Britain earlier this year to critical acclaim, will join the former Oasis frontman for 11 shows in November.

slowthai recently played in front of thousands of fans at the Glastonbury Festival and before joining up with Liam, will be touring the UK on his own ‘Bet Ya A £5er Tour’.

The closest pair will come to Northants is the Birmingham Arena on Tuesday, November 12 and London on Thursday, November 28.

Liam Gallagher’s new album, Why Me? Why Not is out on September 28.

Tickets for Liam and slowthai’s November shows are on sale now via livenation.co.uk, ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com