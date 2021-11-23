Northampton police officer faces gross misconduct rap for 'lies over skipping work'

PC Greenacre faces a misconduct hearing over claims he was not on duty at Weston Favell Police Station when he should have been

A Northampton police constable alleged to have skipped work is facing the sack after being accused of gross misconduct.

Northamptonshire Police says a disciplinary hearing starting on Monday (November 29) will hear claims that PC Tom Greenacre was at home when he should have been on duty at Weston Favell Police Station in October last year.

A notice of the hearing revealed that PC Greenacre 'failed to be open and honest' when asked by a Police Sergeant where he had been, saying he had only left the station to go out for lunch.

The notice says: "The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct, for the following reasons:

"The officer was absent from work premises for a significant period of time during his duty, and did not do any work.

"This conduct was a deliberate avoidance of work for the majority of your duty period

"The officer lied to a supervisor to cover up his absence from work and/or his failure to carry out his duties diligently."

It is also claimed that PC Greenacre failed to carry out an instruction to prepare video footage for use in evidence — and lying to his boss by saying he had.