North Northamptonshire network created for young entrepreneurs

A new business network to help north Northamptonshire's young entrepreneurs has been launched.

Net Gen Inspired, founded by Kettering Business Network leader Simon Cox, was created to help youngsters discuss business and learn how to take steps forward to help it grow.

Seven youngsters from Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough were joined by Kettering mayor Cllr Keli Watts and businessmen Joe Gill and Mark Brereton.

The plan is for the group to meet monthly and for the young entrepreneurs to learn how to lead and network with each other.

Mr Cox said: “When I was 18 and left school there was nothing for me to learn business skills in the real world.

"There was no support and no-one to turn to.

"By launching Next Gen Inspired, I hope young people will be able to grow their businesses, learn from each other and gain networking skills so they can grow themselves as well as their business ideas.”