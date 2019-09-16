Nominees revealed: Time to vote for your favourite hair salon in Northamptonshire

This is your chance to vote for your favourite salon in the north of the county. Are they a cut above the rest? If so they need your vote!
Finding a salon you can trust is crucial. Your favourite salon might provide the best blowdries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.
Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive. So who do you want to win?
The entries have been received, and today we reveal the shortlist. We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned salon of the Year 2019!
To vote couldn’t be easier.
All you need to do is fill in the entry form in the current edition of the Northants Telegraph (on sale until Wednesday September 17).
The closing date for votes is noon on Friday, September 20.
The nominees
1. Askew’s Hairdressing, 8 Dalkeith Place, Kettering
2. Aspis Hair, 58 Oxford Street, Wellingborough
3. Aura BeautyTherapy, 29 Church Street, Rushden
4. Avant Garde, 24-25 High Street, Wellingborough
5. Bangs Boutique, 107 Welland Vale Road, Corby
6. Beauty Salon Joanna, 56 Montagu Street, Kettering
7. Blonde & Brunettes, 54 High Street, Corby
8. Blossom Beauty, 7 Glenfield Drive, Great Doddington
9. Body Blitz Beauty Salon,
18-20 Montagu Street, Kettering
10. C & Co Hair Salon, 11 Cedar Way, Wellingborough
11. Caci Skincare, 8 Kettering Road, Weldon
12. Chelsea Hair and Beauty, 21 Howe Crescent, Corby
13. Chrysolite Afro-Caribbean Hair & Beauty, 185 Farmstead Road, Corby
14. Complexions, 26 The Jamb, Corby
15. County Salon, 3 Balcony Parade, Corporation Street, Corby
16. Creations, 57 High Street, Wollaston
17. Creatip, 18-19 Silver Street, Kettering
18. Crystal Tips, 33 Montagu Street, Kettering
19. Curlizz Hair Salon, 99 Occupation Road, Corby
20. Cuts & Curls, 12 Station Road, Irthlingborough
21. Cutting Edge, 1B Queen Street, Rushden
22. Debonair, 48 Oxford Street, Wellingborough
23. Cottage Salon, 14 Kirby Road, Gretton
24. Faye’s Beautique, 79 Walsingham Avenue, Kettering
25. Hair @ Number One, 1 Mill Road, Islip
26. Hair & Beauty Box, 48 Rockingham Road, Corby
27. Hair@Juncti8n Ltd, 5 Bignal Court, Kettering
28. Hairbyerin, suite 5, 2a Rutherglen Road, Corby
29. Morrells, 2 Trafalgar Road, Kettering
30. Jemappelle Belle, 23A High Street, Rushden
31. Jess’s Hair Studio, 9A High Street, Raunds
32. Michael Bradley’s Hair Studio, 3 Turner Road, Corby
33. Paul Watts Hairdressing, 29 Market Street, Kettering
34. Paul Williams, 35 Victoria Street, Kettering
35. Rebels Hairdressers, 48 High Street, Higham Ferrers
36. Redline Hair and Beauty Salon, 67-69 Gold Street, Kettering
37. Riccardo’s Hair, 4 Alexandra Street, Kettering
38. Salonista Ltd , 2A Meeting Lane, Corby
39. Sasha Core Beauty + Skin Clinic, 24 Market Street, Kettering
40. Sasha Louise Salon, 56a High Street, Rushden
41. Sheer Perfections, 35 Turnells Mill Lane, Wellingborough
42. Studio 21 Therapy Centre, New Post Office Square, Corby
43. Suzanne’s Beauty Therapy, 48 High Street, Irthlingborough
44. The Beauty Bug, 11 Brook Street, Raunds
45. The Beauty Room, 113 Pytchley Road, Kettering
46. The Birdcage Hair Salon, 8 Bakehouse Lane, Burton Latimer
47. The Corner Studio, 6A High Street, Rushden
48. The Hair Studio, 32 High Street, Stanwick
49. The Little Hair Boutique, 58 Oxford Street, Corby
50. The Refinery Hair Boutique, 4 Market Square, Higham Ferrers
51. Topnots Hair and Beauty Studio, 4 Argyll Street, Kettering
52. Total Balance, 20 Market Street, Kettering
53. Turner & Warren Hair Design, 30A Regent Street, Kettering
54. Walsh’s Hair & Beauty Ltd, 12a Horse Market, Kettering
55. Willow Hair Design, 71 Willow Road, Kettering
56. Zara Beauty Studio, 71 High Street, Kettering