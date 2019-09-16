Nominees revealed: Time to vote for your favourite hair salon in Northamptonshire

This is your chance to vote for your favourite salon in the north of the county. Are they a cut above the rest? If so they need your vote!

Finding a salon you can trust is crucial. Your favourite salon might provide the best blowdries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.



Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive. So who do you want to win?

The entries have been received, and today we reveal the shortlist. We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned salon of the Year 2019!

To vote couldn’t be easier.

All you need to do is fill in the entry form in the current edition of the Northants Telegraph (on sale until Wednesday September 17).



The closing date for votes is noon on Friday, September 20.

The nominees

1. Askew’s Hairdressing, 8 Dalkeith Place, Kettering

2. Aspis Hair, 58 Oxford Street, Wellingborough

3. Aura BeautyTherapy, 29 Church Street, Rushden

4. Avant Garde, 24-25 High Street, Wellingborough

5. Bangs Boutique, 107 Welland Vale Road, Corby

6. Beauty Salon Joanna, 56 Montagu Street, Kettering

7. Blonde & Brunettes, 54 High Street, Corby

8. Blossom Beauty, 7 Glenfield Drive, Great Doddington

9. Body Blitz Beauty Salon,

18-20 Montagu Street, Kettering

10. C & Co Hair Salon, 11 Cedar Way, Wellingborough

11. Caci Skincare, 8 Kettering Road, Weldon

12. Chelsea Hair and Beauty, 21 Howe Crescent, Corby

13. Chrysolite Afro-Caribbean Hair & Beauty, 185 Farmstead Road, Corby

14. Complexions, 26 The Jamb, Corby

15. County Salon, 3 Balcony Parade, Corporation Street, Corby

16. Creations, 57 High Street, Wollaston

17. Creatip, 18-19 Silver Street, Kettering

18. Crystal Tips, 33 Montagu Street, Kettering

19. Curlizz Hair Salon, 99 Occupation Road, Corby

20. Cuts & Curls, 12 Station Road, Irthlingborough

21. Cutting Edge, 1B Queen Street, Rushden

22. Debonair, 48 Oxford Street, Wellingborough

23. Cottage Salon, 14 Kirby Road, Gretton

24. Faye’s Beautique, 79 Walsingham Avenue, Kettering

25. Hair @ Number One, 1 Mill Road, Islip

26. Hair & Beauty Box, 48 Rockingham Road, Corby

27. Hair@Juncti8n Ltd, 5 Bignal Court, Kettering

28. Hairbyerin, suite 5, 2a Rutherglen Road, Corby

29. Morrells, 2 Trafalgar Road, Kettering

30. Jemappelle Belle, 23A High Street, Rushden

31. Jess’s Hair Studio, 9A High Street, Raunds

32. Michael Bradley’s Hair Studio, 3 Turner Road, Corby

33. Paul Watts Hairdressing, 29 Market Street, Kettering

34. Paul Williams, 35 Victoria Street, Kettering

35. Rebels Hairdressers, 48 High Street, Higham Ferrers

36. Redline Hair and Beauty Salon, 67-69 Gold Street, Kettering

37. Riccardo’s Hair, 4 Alexandra Street, Kettering

38. Salonista Ltd , 2A Meeting Lane, Corby

39. Sasha Core Beauty + Skin Clinic, 24 Market Street, Kettering

40. Sasha Louise Salon, 56a High Street, Rushden

41. Sheer Perfections, 35 Turnells Mill Lane, Wellingborough

42. Studio 21 Therapy Centre, New Post Office Square, Corby

43. Suzanne’s Beauty Therapy, 48 High Street, Irthlingborough

44. The Beauty Bug, 11 Brook Street, Raunds

45. The Beauty Room, 113 Pytchley Road, Kettering

46. The Birdcage Hair Salon, 8 Bakehouse Lane, Burton Latimer

47. The Corner Studio, 6A High Street, Rushden

48. The Hair Studio, 32 High Street, Stanwick

49. The Little Hair Boutique, 58 Oxford Street, Corby

50. The Refinery Hair Boutique, 4 Market Square, Higham Ferrers

51. Topnots Hair and Beauty Studio, 4 Argyll Street, Kettering

52. Total Balance, 20 Market Street, Kettering

53. Turner & Warren Hair Design, 30A Regent Street, Kettering

54. Walsh’s Hair & Beauty Ltd, 12a Horse Market, Kettering

55. Willow Hair Design, 71 Willow Road, Kettering

56. Zara Beauty Studio, 71 High Street, Kettering